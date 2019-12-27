LRT records second minor incident since opening

A Light Rapid Transit (LRT) train failed to stop at Jockey Club station after departing from the terminal station Ocean Gardens last weekend, the LRT Company informed in a statement.

According to the statement, the train was being operated in manual mode and upon its arrival at its first stop, Jockey Club Station, it failed to stop in the designated area. As a result, the LRT doors remained closed and passengers could not get on or off the train.

The LRT Operations Control Center decided to stop the train as a precautionary measure, and instructed staff to move the 60 or so passengers on board to another train to continue the trip.

As a result of the incident, the LRT service was slightly affected, and the train involved in the incident was removed from circulation and taken to the LRT Depot for inspection to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This was the second minor incident since the LRT Taipa line opened to the public on December 10. The first incident occurred on opening day, when a train suffered a malfunction within the first hour of operation. Passengers were asked to disembark at Lotus Checkpoint Station. Later, the LRT Company explained that the incident was caused by system safety measures and was related to the overloading of one of the carriages.

The LRT was also altered just a few days after opening due to security measures for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau from December 18 to 20.

The suspension of service started before President Xi’s arrival and lasted throughout his three-day stay. In a statement, the operator said that the decision had been made “in coordination with the special security measures of the government.”