LRT Seac Pai Van Line construction complete, undergoing testing

Construction has completed on the Seac Pai Van line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) announced on their webpage.

The line, with a total length of around 1.6 kilometers, will pass through Estrada do Istmo, Rotunda de Seac Pai Van, and Estrada de Seac Pai Van and comprises two stations: Seac Pai Van and Islands Hospital.

The Seac Pai Van Station is located on Seac Pai Van Road and will allow access on both the north and south sides. It also includes a pedestrian flyover that will connect to the existing Seac Pai Van public housing complex flyover.

The Islands Hospital Station is located on Estrada do Istmo and will have access both from the east and west sides, with a pedestrian flyover that connects to the entrance of the hospital.

The Seac Pai Van line is linked to the Taipa line through a station that also connects to the Islands Hospital Station, extending the Seac Pai Van to the Taipa Ferry Terminal on one end and the Barra Station on the other.

According to the DSOP, the construction of the Seac Pai Van line has suffered a delay of 43 working days in total due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Construction of the line was also subject to an authorized extension of the execution time due to restrictions on road works and the drainage network resulting from the installation of new fire hydrants in the area.

In late May, during the start of the testing stage, trains collided at the Seac Pai Van line and injured four workers.

The incident was said to have been caused by human error. The company added that testing resumed shortly after and is proceeding as normal.

The Seac Pai Van line is expected to open to the public later this year in conjunction with the opening of the Hengqin (extension) line that will connect the Taipa line, at Lotus Station, to the Hengqin Border Post.

With the opening of these two extension lines, the authorities hope that usage of the LRT will increase significantly.