LRT service suspended during Xi Jinping visit

The operator of the Light Rapid Transit has said that the newly-opened service will be suspended during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau, starting tomorrow. The suspension begins at 1 p.m. tomorrow and will last until Friday. In a statement, the operator said that the decision had been made “in coordination with the special security measures of the Government of Macau.” The long-anticipated light rail project opened to the public on December 10.

Direct shuttles launched between Macau, HKIA

A 24-hour direct shuttle service connecting Macau to the Hong Kong International Airport became operational yesterday, with 38 daily shifts running during weekdays and 44 on weekends. The general manager of market and connectivity development at the Airport Authority HK told public broadcaster TDM that the route generally takes about 55 minutes. However, the immigration control procedures would vary and it might take longer at times. The new service allows passengers to check their bags inside the Macau port. Currently, they must collect their luggage on the other side before passing through the Hong Kong port, but by2022 passengers will be able to use a baggage check-through service. A one-way ticket is priced at HKD185 for adults, and HKD120 for children and seniors.