LRT suspended for Xi’s visit

Macau’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) operator has announced the temporary closure of a key section of its service, just a day after the government offered free rides on public transportation to mark the city’s return to Chinese rule. The affected area includes the Barra and Stadium stations, which serve as the only inter-island connection for the LRT network. The shutdown coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Macau, set to begin today. Xi’s visit will mark his sixth trip to the region and will include the inauguration of Macau’s sixth-term government. Despite the temporary LRT closure, the government has assured residents Friday’s bus services are free of charge.

