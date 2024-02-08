LRT to operate overnight on CNY’s Eve

To cope with the expected rise in passenger flow during the upcoming festival, the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) service announced yesterday it would offer overnight services on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

The LRT service will operate every 7.5 minutes from 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 to 1 a.m. on Feb. 10, the first day of Lunar New Year.

LRT frequency will drop to every 15 minutes from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

It will further drop further to every 30 minutes from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Feb. 10.

LRT services will return to between 7.5 and 10 minutes after 6:30 a.m. on the same day.

Since various large-scale celebratory events will be held during the Lunar New Year period, LRT services will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12, 16 and 24, which are, respectively, the third, the seventh and the 15th day of the Lunar New Year.

The operator added that adjustments on services may be made as circumstances demand.

Complaints about the system’s services overran social media on the days following this New Year’s Day, criticizing scheduling arrangements which did not cater for the influx of passengers after celebratory events. The LRT Company has argued otherwise. AL