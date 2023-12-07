Luís Figo to join sports collectors convention

The “Asian Sports Collectors Convention” is set to feature legendary Portuguese football star, Luís Figo. The convention, which starts tomorrow and ends Dec. 10, will include football stars and influencers from various regions to promote the culture of trading cards. Considered to be one of the greatest players of his generation, the 51-year-old professional footballer won Ballon d’Or in 2000 and the Golden Foot award in 2011. He retired from professional football in 2009.

The convention “combines investment and sports collectibles, covering an area of 8,000 square meters with over 400 card vendors,” according to organizers.