Ma Io Fong calls for gov’t to unveil details on the 250,000 ‘gifts’ plan to benefit SMEs

Lawmaker Ma Io Fong is concerned about the sustainability of local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which he said are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

In a spoken inquiry delivered at the Legislative Assembly (AL) on Wednesday before the agenda, Ma said that SMEs still have a long way to go to recover from the lasting damage caused by the pandemic, and urged the government to extend support measures for SMEs.

Ma noted that in addition to measures to reduce operating expenses, the government should also strive to open up new markets.

The lawmaker asked the government to reveal further details on the recently announced promotional activities for tourists, which aim to distribute 250,000 ‘gifts’ to promote Macau to tourists from abroad.

Ma emphasized the need for SMEs to have access to specific details as this would allow them to plan, coordinate, and take advantage of the proposed activities.

The same lawmaker also called on the government to resume the ‘Distinctive Shops’ program or similar strategies so that shops located in the old districts can be advertised and attract new clients. RM