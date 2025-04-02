The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) stated that the Macao Museum, located on Mount Fortress near the Ruins of St. Paul’s, is closed to the public. According to IC, the temporary closure is due to emergency maintenance and will last for an undetermined period. The IC did not specify the reason for the emergency maintenance, noting that it would provide information on the reopening of the cultural and tourism venue at a later date.
Macao Museum closed to the public due to emergency repairs
