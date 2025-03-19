Macao Pavilion promotes local film industry at FILMART

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has organized Macau’s participation in the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2025, setting up a “Macao Pavilion” to promote the region’s film and television services. Held from March 17 to 20 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, FILMART is Asia’s largest trade fair for film and entertainment. The event aims to encourage more film projects in Macau and create development opportunities for the local industry. An introduction to the “Subsidy Programme for Cinematographic and Television Filming in Macau” was also presented.

