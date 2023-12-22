Macao Union Hospital a new milestone in local healthcare service, CE says

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has said the opening of the Macao Union Hospital marks a significant milestone in local healthcare service, as well as in the cooperation between Macau and the mainland in this area, the Government Information Bureau announced in a statement.

Ho’s comments came during his speech at the facility’s inauguration ceremony on Dec. 20 (Wednesday) where a trial of the facility has begun.

The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, to be known as Macao Union Hospital, will provide several types of medical services, as noted by Ho who remarked that as a public medical institution, the priority was to provide high-quality healthcare, and further options for medical services, to local residents.

Ho also noted that the new facility would also enhance Macau’s capacity to provide critical-care and specialist medical services, improving the health and well-being of residents.

Additionally, the facility will also be developed into an internationally influential first-class medical center, based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The new medical complex should also draw upon the expertise and technologies available via the top-class medical team of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, helping to provide training opportunities for local medical professionals.

In his speech, the CE noted the role attributed by president Xi Jinping to Macau in its future development and the step forward this facility represents towards the implementation of Macau’s project of developing and economically diversifying its economy through the Big Health industry.

Starting in September 2024, the hospital will gradually provide medical services to the public in areas such as medical imaging, medical cosmetology and specialized outpatient services.

Wu Wenming, the head of the Macau center of hospital, said the center has introduced medical teams and management skills from hospital to provide more diversified medical services.

Lei Wai Seng, director of the preparatory office for the Macau center, said the hospital’s recruitment priority is local medical workers while attracting experts from the Union Hospital and other top hospitals in the mainland as well as from around the world.