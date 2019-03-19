Macau Airport opens service center in Zhongshan

The Macau International Airport Zhongshan Service Center was officially opened to the public last week at the Zhongshan City Terminal, providing a direct bus service to Hengqin and Gongbei Ports.

According to a statement issued by MIA, passengers can transfer to the Macau International Airport “Express Link” bus service to reach the MIA departure hall.

On the same day, MIA participated in the “Greater Bay Area – Airport in the City Road Show Activity,” providing a platform for airlines, hotel and tour operators to introduce their products to the citizens of Zhongshan and share information about the destinations accessible from MIA, as well as introduce other tourism-related products.

The roadshow, held at Zhongshan City’s Daxin Xinduhui shopping mall, included a series of programs, such as various airlines’ products and service introductions.

In addition to a series of performances and an interactive session, free giveaways were available to attendees – air tickets, F&B coupons and travel packs were distributed via a lucky draw.

MIA pledged to “continue working with airlines to explore opportunities and strengthen co- operation aiming to further expand Macau air service networks, at the same time enhancing convenience for the travelers.”

The airport’s next promotional activity will be held in Jiangmen. LV

Share this: Tweet



