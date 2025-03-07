Macau and Thailand strengthen cooperation to expand job opportunities

Macau and Thailand have announced an expanded collaboration to increase employment opportunities for Thai workers in the SAR’s hospitality, gaming, and wellness sectors. Recently, the Minister of Labour, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, held discussions with Secretary of Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, to address the growing demand for Thai workers in various industries, including hotels, casinos, restaurants, and spas. Currently, Macau employs approximately 1,040 Thai workers. Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is enhancing training programmes focused on language proficiency and industry-specific skills. These initiatives aim to prepare Thai workers before deployment to Macau.

Related