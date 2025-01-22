Macau and Zhuhai strengthen construction ties at safety exchange event

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), in collaboration with Zhuhai’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau and the Zhuhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, hosted the “Zhuhai-Macao Construction Safety Visit and Exchange Session.”

This event, held at Zhuhai’s Future City project, aimed at strengthening construction management connections within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Themed “New Vision for Security between Zhuhai and Macau,” the session emphasized integrating Macau’s safety standards with Zhuhai’s construction practices. An exhibition showcased Macau’s safety equipment and provided a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge on construction safety and management practices.