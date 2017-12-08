Macau Artists Salon starts Saturday

Clube Militar de Macau is once again organizing the Macau Artists Salon, featuring 33 original works by local artists.

The exhibition is curated and produced by the Cultural Events Promotion Association (APAC) and is on display at the Ho Yin Gallery between December 11, 2017 and January 6.

According to a statement by APAC, the event celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Macau SAR and provides a platform to bring together local artists.

“The objective is simple enough: to bring together a broad set of artists and their works, presenting the vitality and creativity of the local art community,” the statement read.

The works highlight the diversity and creativity of the visual arts in Macau.

APAC noted that the outcome features a “wide-ranging sample of works, diverse in their themes and techniques.”

The exhibition aims to ensure that the works highlight the state of the arts in the city as well as giving publicity to participating artists.

The event is the third in the annual series entitled “Pontes de Encontro”, which featured the exhibition of Portuguese painters in June, and the presentation of Lusophone painters in October.

