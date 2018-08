The Macau Daily Times will not publish tomorrow (Wednesday) its print edition due to restrictions imposed by the hoisting of typhoon signal 8 at 7:30pm today (Tuesday) and its implications for printing and distribution operations.

However, MDT will keep you posted on Typhoon Bebinca and other relevant news online on this website and on our Facebook page.

Our apologies to our readers and advertisers for the inconvenience. Be safe.

MDT Team

