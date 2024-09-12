Macau delegation participates in Cybersecurity Expo

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) organized a 28-person delegation to visit the “Cybersecurity Expo” in Guangzhou earlier this week, following the “2024 China Cybersecurity Week” series of events. The expo featured exhibits on cybersecurity applications, innovations and collaboration opportunities between cities in the Greater Bay Area, including dedicated spaces for Hong Kong and Macau. Through visiting interactive displays and supply negotiations, the delegation gained insights into the latest technologies protecting critical infrastructure networks across the region. The event aims to promote cooperation across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau area and enhance cybersecurity knowledge and skills.

