Macau delegation returns from ITU Telecom World 2019

A delegation from Macau has returned from the International Telecommunication Union’s Telecom World 2019, a business-to-business trade show in telecom technology, this year held in Budapest, Hungary.

The show saw the inauguration of the Macau Station and Hong Kong Station for the Cross-Border E-commerce Satellite Platform.

Director Ceng Nian of the Macau Satellite Platform Station expressed his confidence in the technology, citing Macau’s unique position in the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative. “Our technology is based in Macau, serves the whole country, and spreads to the world,” Ceng said.

One of the companies represented in the Macau delegation was iFood Macau, a locally-developed food ordering and delivery app.

China Aerospace, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Huawei were among the exhibitors at the trade show. They presented 5G technology, smart city facilities, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the framework agreement on cooperation in relation to the “Belt and Road International E-commerce Satellite Application” was signed with ITU secretary general, Houlin Zhao, as a witness.

The show has attracted more than 20,000 participants, including leaders and officials of countries, as well as decision-makers from global enterprises. AL