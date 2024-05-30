Macau facilitating Chinese EV entry into Portuguese markets

Macau is playing a positive role in helping Chinese electric vehicle makers enter Portuguese-speaking countries, according to a recent report from accounting firm Deloitte.

The report examines the growing presence of Chinese cars globally and Macau’s strategic position in enabling this expansion. At the expo, GAC’s EV unit Aion showcased new models as its state-owned parent company, which is a partner of Toyota and Honda in China, aims for 1.1 million annual brand sales.

Deloitte noted that Macau could leverage local talents with Portuguese language skills and legal knowledge to facilitate the entry of Chinese new energy vehicle companies into Portuguese-speaking markets. Additionally, Macau’s exhibition facilities and experience could provide a platform for cooperation between China’s EV industry and overseas markets, said Norman Sze, vice chair of Deloitte China.

As Chinese giants push into international markets, these comments take on new significance. BYD, for instance, is making plans for local EV production in Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy and major Portuguese-speaking country. Rival Great Wall Motor also commenced operations in Brazil this month. Meanwhile, Chery, a major Chinese exporter, has been operating a factory in Brazil since 2014.

Deloitte projected that Latin America, which accounts for 6% of worldwide car sales, could reach roughly 7.2 million annual passenger car sales by 2030 with a growth rate of 5%. Electric vehicles may comprise around 5% of regional sales in 2025 versus today’s 2%, thanks to incentives and a growing middle-class buyer base. Staff Reporter