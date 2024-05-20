Macau forecast: rain, possible flooding

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has warned of frequent showers with the potential for heavy rain and flooding from today through tomorrow as a weak trough moves through the region. Under the influence of an active low pressure trough, Macau is forecast to have frequent showers on these two days, which could at times become heavy rain and thunderstorms. There is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. More unsettled weather is forecast for later in the week as a new area of low pressure develops north of Macau, with increased cloud cover and showers including potential thunderstorms.

