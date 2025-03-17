Macau GP Winner Erno Kostamo leads European riders at North West 200

Former Macau Grand Prix winner Erno Kostamo will headline a strong European contingent at this year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200, taking place from May 7-10, according to Belfast News Letter.

The Finnish rider, a star of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC), made his road racing debut in 2016 at Imatra, his home event.

Kostamo first competed at the North West in 2019, securing an 11th-place finish in the Superstock class on a Penz BMW.

Returning last year, the 32-year-old impressed with three top-ten finishes, including fifth and sixth in the Superstock races, sixth in the opening Superbike event, and 10th in the feature NW200 Superbike race. He will race his RSV Motorsport M1000RR BMW in Portrush.

In addition to his 2022 Macau GP victory—achieved when many top riders were absent due to Covid restrictions—Kostamo has defeated leading TT competitors Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman at Imatra.

Joining him at the North West 200 is two-time IRRC Supersport champion Laurent Hoffman, a regular at both the NW200 and Macau. The 42-year-old Belgian finished 16th in last year’s opening Superbike race and 18th in the blue-riband Superbike event. He will compete on a Hoffmann by MRP BMW M1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races.

France’s three fastest Isle of Man TT riders will also be in action. Amalric Blanc, a top-ten finisher in last season’s Superstock class, will race a Honda Fireblade for Team Gazzz58 in both the Superbike and Superstock categories.

Eddy Ferre will also ride a Honda Fireblade for the Optimark Road Racing squad, while Jonathan Goetschy will take on a demanding schedule with three machines—a Ducati Panigale V2, a BMW S1000RR, and an Aprilia RS660 Supertwin—competing under the Team Optimark banner. Staff Reporter