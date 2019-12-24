Macau, Hengqin collaborate on handover fireworks

The Macau-Zhuhai fire-works show commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Macau SAR’s handover to China featured 16 special-effect launching platforms to launch 160,000 fireworks shells, along with unmanned boats and drones making their debut into the show.

The 30-minute fireworks show on Sunday was merged laser effects, lights and music.

The sound of the pyrotechnics could be heard from outside Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and on the Taipa shoreline near Ocean Gardens.

Spectators gathered at popular viewing points, including Macao Science Center, the top of Penha Hill, and from the Anim’Arte Nam Van zone by the lakeside at Nam Van.

The show, which started at 9 p.m., began its first chapter, “Beautiful China, Celebrate for Homeland.” The highlight was fireworks in the shape of the number “20,” symbolizing the 20th anniversary of Macau’s handover to the motherland.

In the second and third chapters, “Glorious Years, Gather in Macau” and “Macau and Zhuhai as one Family, Close Friendship as Neighbors,” the fireworks danced in harmony with patterns formed by unmanned boats and drones, creating a symphony of pictures across the skyline of Macau and Zhuhai.

“The show culminated in the fourth chapter ‘Support each other, Build the Bay Area together’ bestowing best wishes for both cities to support each other and join hands to build a brighter future and the beautiful Bay Area together,” as cited in a joint statement from the organizers.

Tens of thousands of fireworks shells were launched in different patterns in the air.

The “Macau-Zhuhai Fireworks Show in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Macau’s Handover to the Motherland” was jointly organized by the SAR government and the mainland.

The show was coordinated by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Administrative Committee of Hengqin New Area, making it larger than the usual fireworks presentation.

According to the statement, innovative ideas for cross-territory collaboration were adopted to present the fireworks show in the region, blended with a diverse range of new elements. LV