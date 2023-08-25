Macau-HK airport direct bus to be launched soon

A bus service to serve passengers between Macau and Hong Kong Airport will begin operations soon, local media reported yesterday.

In contrast to the pre-Covid mode of operations, the new service will allow passengers to obtain their boarding passes and check their bags in Macau, which is referred to as upstream check-in service by the industry, according to public broadcaster TDM – Radio Macau in Chinese.

The first phase of the service will operate between 7:30am and 7:30pm every day. Each departure will be an hour apart from each terminus station. The trip will be about 45 minutes. Each bus will take a maximum of 36 passengers.

Currently, passengers who plan to travel between the Hong Kong airport and Macau can either take the bus to Hong Kong, pass through immigration check, and take another bus to the airport, or take a ferry service from Macau directly to the airport’s airside.

As for pricing, each trip will be MOP/HKD280 per adult, with MOP/HKD30 discount during the first two months. At the Hong Kong airport, passengers can apply for a tax refund.

The operator hopes that service hours can be extended by Christmas, with round-the-clock operations and 15-minute departure intervals being the ultimate goal.AL