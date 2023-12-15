Macau-HKIA ferries to relocate to Macau Terminal

The Macau berthing point for the ferry services between Macau and the Hong Kong airport will be relocated to the Macau Ferry Terminal from today, the government announced yesterday in a statement. The services will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering two departures per day from each terminal. Departure times are typically scheduled for 10:45 a.m. from Macau and 12:30 a.m. from Hong Kong. However, passengers are advised to confirm the schedule with the ferry operator before their trips.

