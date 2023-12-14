Macau holds commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims

Macau yesterday held a ceremony to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre. Vice-chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Ho Hau Wah; Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng; and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, Zheng Xincong, all attended the ceremony together with over 300 other government officials and representatives from Macau’s many sectors. The participants sang China’s national anthem, observed silence and laid wreaths to mourn the victims. In 2014, China’s top legislature designated Dec. 13 as the national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

