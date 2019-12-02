Macau Inc. December issue celebrates the city

The Macau Inc. December 2019 edition, which celebrates the city since its 1999 handover to Chinese sovereignty, is now available.

This edition opens with review of Macau’s past 20 years, when the economy soared and society prospered. The magazine considers this “The Macau Miracle”.

The Macau Miracle is a series of articles reviewing the success the city has achieved in the past two decades. The series commences with a piece revisiting the recent history of the gambling hub.

Moving on, the series explores the views of the top executives of four casino concessionaires, namely Sands China, MGM China, Melco Resorts and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Seven distinguished personnel from all walks of life were invited to express their views, either reviewing or forecasting Macau’s path. These people include Yang Yunzhong, Professor at the Macau Polytechnic Institute’s One Country Two Systems Research Center and Cheng Kuok Keung, veteran social critic in Macau.

With the concept of corporate social responsibility rising, the magazine has also recapped the work conducted in this area by five gambling concessionaires, Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China, Melco Resorts and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

This edition also encapsulates the upcoming events for this month.