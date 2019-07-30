Macau Int’l Airport | Check-in now closes one hour before flight

Taiwanese low-cost carrier, Tigerair Taiwan, issued a notice on its social media page, noting that the company has been required by the Macau International Airport to close its check-in counters 60 minutes before the scheduled time of departure of each flight.

The carrier said that the new arrangement became necessary due to the current refurbishment of the security area of the airport, so as to align with latest Hold Baggage Screening process required by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

As a result, the time needed for each passenger to pass through security checks will be extended.

In the meantime, new procedures will be in place for checked bag screenings, which is likely to take longer for each bag.

Therefore, the airport has required all airlines that operate in Macau have their check-in process closed 60 minutes before flight time. The new time frame will take effect from August 5.

Tigerair Taiwan reminds its passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than normal to leave sufficient time for all required procedures. Nonetheless, the airline has not mentioned whether it will start check- in earlier than before. Staff reporter