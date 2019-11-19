Macau investment in mainland shot up 56%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland expanded 6.6% year-on-year to 752.41 billion yuan ($107.58 billion in the first 10 months of the year), data from the Ministry of Commerce showed yesterday. Investment from Macau climbed 56.2% during the first 10 months, while that from the countries along the Belt and Road rose by 19.3%. The FDI inflow in October reached 69.2 billion yuan, up 7.4% year-on-year. During the January-October period, a total of 33,407 new foreign-funded enterprises were established. Foreign investment in high-tech industries surged 39.5% year-on-year to 222.4 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 30% of the total FDI, MOC data showed. Within the period, the Yangtze economic belt saw FDI rise 8% to 368.3 billion yuan, or 49% of the country’s total. China’s pilot free trade zones saw FDI inflow reach about 108.4 billion yuan, up 23.9% year-on-year.

DICJ inspects iGaming

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) conducted joint supervisory inspections of last week’s MGS Entertainment Show as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure exhibitors at the SAR’s gaming-related exhibitions are not engaging in the display or promotion of consumer-facing iGaming products. The operation, carried out along with the Judicial Police and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), involved “various surveillance actions” to check whether exhibitors were promoting illegal online games, the creation of gaming websites, or other activities related to illicit gambling. Information leaflets were also distributed to all exhibitors clarifying Macau’s legal provisions.

Int’l Parade holds community workshops

The 2019 International Parade, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the handover, has invited artists from a number of foreign performing groups to host community workshops. The registration for these workshops will open today. The “Aerial Arts Workshops” featuring 8 sessions, such as Gymnastics/Acrobatics, Breakdancing/Acrobatics, Trampoline/Acrobatics, Parkour/Acrobatics, Contortion & Flexibility, Aerial Hoop & Trapeze, Aerial Duo Silk, and Children Dance & Acrobatics will be held at the Portuguese School and Macau Design Centre from November 30 to December 7. The sessions will be conducted in English by artists from different foreign troupes. The “Traditional Puppets Workshop”, instructed in English (with Cantonese interpretation) by professional puppet masters from the Htwe Oo Myanmar Puppetry Home, will run across 12 sessions at the Gugumelo Art Education Centre from November 25 to December 5.