Macau logs 665,918 arrivals over Easter-Ching Ming holiday period

A total of 665,918 visitors entered Macau during the Easter and Ching Ming holidays, with mainland China remaining the primary source market and contributing more than 70% of overall arrivals.

During five-day holiday period, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded over 2.15 million border crossings, with mainland China remaining the top source of visitors despite not observing Easter, as 811,964 mainland crossers entered the territory in the first two days alone.

Provisional police figures show that Macau recorded approximately 1.34 million border crossings during the combined Ching Ming and Easter holidays, including 665,918 inbound travelers – with mainland China leading all source markets at 811,964 arrivals, followed by Hong Kong with 186,374.

By comparison, last year’s three-day Ching Ming holiday alone saw 409,000 visitor arrivals, averaging more than 136,000 per day, a 14.7% year-on-year increase, with mainland visitors accounting for over 70% of the total.

A review of historical records shows that in 2021, the three-day Ching Ming Festival holiday in mainland China also overlapped with the Easter holiday.

During that five-day holiday period, total visitor arrivals to Macau reached nearly 100,000, with a daily average of close to 20,000. The average hotel occupancy rate stood at 53.1%, while mainland visitors accounted for more than 90% of all arrivals to Macau.

The surge in visitors to Macau during the holiday period came as a surprise to the industry, according to Andy Wu, president of the Travel Industry Council of Macau (TICM), who told Chinese-language media outlet Exmoo in a recent interview that, due to the traditional tomb-sweeping customs associated with the Ching Ming Festival, the three-day break in mainland China might not necessarily drive a major travel boom.

To be updated.

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