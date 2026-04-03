China embassy in Lisbon launches video contest to promote traditional medicine

The Chinese Embassy in Portugal has launched a short video competition titled “My Story About Traditional Chinese Medicine” to promote cultural exchange and raise awareness of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) among Portuguese audiences.

The initiative is open to residents in Portugal and Macau and is co-organized with the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the Sino-Portuguese Center of Chinese Medicine.

Participants are invited to submit original videos between April 1 and May 31, 2026, sharing personal or community stories that highlight how TCM integrates into daily life. Videos should reflect positive values such as respect for science, preservation of tradition, and the promotion of health.

Submissions must be around three minutes long (maximum five minutes), in at least 720p resolution. Narration may be in Chinese, Portuguese or English, with required subtitles – Portuguese for Chinese or English entries, and English for Portuguese entries.

Entries must be original, with full rights secured for any materials used. AI tools may be used as support, but plagiarism or replication of existing works is strictly prohibited.

Participants must first publish their videos on social media platforms such as YouTube or TikTok before completing an online application form. Winners will be selected based on a combination of social media engagement (40%) and jury evaluation (60%).

Prizes go up to €800, with results announced in late June and an award ceremony in Lisbon.

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