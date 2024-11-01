Macau needs to leverage cultural heritage while embracing modern branding techniques: Expert

The International Adverting Association Macao, China (IAA Macao) hosted its monthly “Talk at Sunset” Oct. 30, featuring global marketing expert Steven Yung.

The event attracted a diverse audience of industry professionals and focused on the theme “Reinventing Brand ‘Macau’ in an Ever-Changing World.”

Yung’s extensive experience in marketing and branding provided invaluable insights into how Macau can enhance its global brand identity.

The IAA Macao’s “Talk at Sunset” series aims to connect industry specialists and educate new talent in the field.

Yung, who has held top management roles across various multinational corporations, emphasized the importance of innovative branding strategies in today’s fast-paced market.

His career spans multiple sectors, including consumer experience, media and entertainment and FinTech.

As a former CEO of Imagi International Holdings Limited and General Manager at Sino Land Company Limited, Yung has a proven track record of elevating brands through strategic partnerships and creative marketing initiatives.

Rebecca Choi, president of IAA Macao, was enthusiastic about Yung’s participation.

“We are thrilled to invite esteemed marketing guru Steven to deliver this insightful talk about the power of brand.”

The talk attracted entrepreneurs and executives from Hong Kong and key Chambers of Commerce.

During his presentation, Yung highlighted successful global brands such as Coca-Cola and Disney, illustrating how they maintain relevance through strong brand narratives and adaptive marketing strategies.

He said Coca-Cola’s brand value is largely based on intangible assets that resonate with consumers across generations.

“Branding is not just about selling a product; it’s about creating an emotional connection with your audience,” Yung said.

Yung also discussed the significance of storytelling in branding, using examples from his tenure at The Coca-Cola Company.

He recalled leading a campaign that raised funds for U.S. Olympic hopefuls, showcasing how effective branding can mobilize community support and create positive social impact.

As Macau looks to diversify its economy beyond gaming, he stressed the need for Macau to leverage its unique cultural heritage while embracing modern branding techniques to appeal to a global audience.

“Macau is not just about casinos; it has a rich tapestry of culture that can be woven into its brand story,” he said.

He stressed the importance of security in the current global landscape, particularly for international tourism.

“If you see Europe, if you see the Middle East, if you see Asia, what are the most secure cities? Macau, Hong Kong. It’s about security,” he said.

He said security is a key issue worldwide, and that both Macau and Hong Kong offer a sense of safety increasingly sought after by travelers.

This perception of safety is crucial as it aligns with what international tourists are looking for when choosing their travel destinations.

Yung also emphasized the urgent need to define and promote the unique identities of both Macau and Hong Kong.

Both cities possess rich British and Portuguese heritages that set them apart in the global market.

“It’s a timely opportunity,” he said, stressing that understanding these differences is crucial for economic growth.

Yung envisions a collaborative approach where Macau is marketed not just as a gaming destination but as a vibrant cultural hub.

He noted, “There’s nothing like Macau in this world,” underscoring its unique status by focusing on its cultural contrasts and historical significance.

By leveraging its multicultural heritage and promoting itself as a “twin city” alongside Hong Kong, Macau can attract a diverse range of tourists, enhancing its economic prospects and global recognition.

Yung said that despite Hong Kong’s larger population and economy, Singapore has outpaced it in many areas.

He referenced Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore (“The Eras Tour” from March 2 to 9), where local stakeholders effectively engaged with international artists to enhance the cultural scene.

Initially scheduled for three nights, overwhelming demand led to the addition of three more dates at the Singapore National Stadium.

In contrast, Yung criticized Hong Kong’s complacency, suggesting its claim to be “the Hollywood of Asia” lacks tangible results.

As cities like Hong Kong and Macau navigate their identities amid rapid urban development, Yung urged a collaborative approach to branding that leverages their unique characteristics while fostering cultural pride for future generations.

In closing his presentation, Yung encouraged attendees to think creatively about their branding efforts.

“Growth happens when we connect the dots and create better experiences.”

His call to action resonated with many participants eager to contribute to Macau's evolving identity as a cultural hub.