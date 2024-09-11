Macau New Neighborhood enticements see 1,300 units sold

According to Macau Urban Renewal Limited, the Macau New Neighborhood in Hengqin has sold 1,300 units, with residents praising the development’s amenities and convenience.

“Swimming, gym and yoga. I can do them conveniently here. Hiking, also,” said Jessica, a resident who owns a three-bedroom unit in the Macau New Neighborhood.

“There is also a beautiful park. It’s a very good place. The air is fresh. I feel relaxed here.”

The project, a joint venture between the Macau and Guangdong governments, aims to provide Macau residents with residential spaces, education, health, and social services, offering a similar living environment to Macau but with more greenery and leisure facilities.

“There are health centers. Next to them is the 24-hour service center. I thought it is very convenient. The elderly are also very happy,” Jessica said.

“Some supporting facilities will be opened gradually, including the swimming pool and sports facilities,” said Chan Ioe Kei, project manager of the Macau New Neighborhood.

“Concerning the shuttle bus, we have increased the frequency and extended the operating hours based on the residential density.”

The project service center helps property owners with various issues when they move in, such as applying for water and electricity, to make the process faster. VC