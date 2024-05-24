Macau New Neighborhood offers 3,300 parking spaces for sale

Parking spaces at the Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) residential project in Hengqin will go on sale on May 24 (Friday), offering homeowners a convenient option for vehicle storage.

The MNN project features approximately 3,300 parking spaces with ownership rights on the ground floor and on the basement level. Standard-sized parking spaces are priced at MOP288,000 while tandem parking spots (two spaces) will be sold for MOP488,000. Homeowners must pay a MOP30,000 deposit and complete all relevant procedures within 30 days to secure a parking space.

The car park includes wide driveways and a number plate recognition smart parking system for added convenience when entering and exiting. All parking spaces are equipped for the installation of charging stations, allowing owners to make their own arrangements.

MNN homeowners can also apply for their vehicles to be allowed to enter and leave Hengqin (known as “single-plate cars”) to travel to and from Macau. Inquiries about the application procedure can be made at the Owners Loyalty Service Center located in the MNN Clubhouse. Macau residents can purchase remaining MNN residential units by submitting an application form with a deposit at the sales center in Hengqin. Staff Reporter