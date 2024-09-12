Macau New Neighbourhood adds workshop to Mid-Autumn Festival event this Sunday

Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) has been hosting a series of activities in Hengqin such as games, shows, lucky draws, workshops, market stalls during Lantern Festival, Women’s Day and Children’s Day, which have been attended by Macau and Hengqin residents.

With Mid-Autumn Festival being an important time in Chinese tradition, MNN is hosting the “Mid-Autumn Festival at Macau New Neighbourhood” this Sunday (15 Sept.) to mark the occasion in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR, the Macau Urban Renewal Limited said yesterday in a press release.

Moon lamp painting and jade rabbit lantern workshops, a perfume pouch making workshop will be added to the activity, where the public can join free of charge by following Macau Urban Renewal Limited official social media accounts. No registration is needed for the perfume pouch making workshop but the limited quota is available on a first-come first-served basis while stocks last.

For those who have previously signed up for the other workshops, a lucky draw has taken place and an SMS message will be sent to the participants as confirmation. Limited quota to these workshops is available for walk-in visitors.

The event will also feature a real-life music performance inspired by “China-Chic” trend and a live gig by singer-songwriter Vivian Chan. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, MNN will be adorned with a 3-metre tall moon and jade rabbit installation and over a hundred lanterns.

MNN will continue to organise activities in the community to bring “liveliness to the neighbourhood,” the organizers said.