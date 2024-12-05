Macau Pass launches card for mainland rides

To support the travel and employment needs of Macau residents to mainland China, the Macau Pass company has launched the “Macau Pass – National Pass Card” effective yesterday.

The new card aims to provide a more convenient payment option for public transportation and other purchases across China.

The new “Macau Pass – National Pass Card” allows users to make payments at nearly 30,000 consumption points across China, including transportation, retail, dining and entertainment. The card can be used for major public transportation in over 300 mainland cities, with the “Transportation Union” logo indicating where it can be used.

Macau residents can purchase the card for MOP68 at Macau Pass customer service centers, designated sales points, or through online channels like mCoin and mPass.

The card features dual wallets – one in MOP and one in RMB – allowing users to conveniently pay in both currencies without the need for currency exchange.

While the card does not support registration or lost-card reporting, users can manage their balances and transactions through the MPay mobile app.

he terms and conditions of any fare discounts will be determined by local transportation operators or government authorities. VC