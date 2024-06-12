Macau payload specialist selected for manned space mission

Macau has secured a spot among nine other astronauts selected to take part in the upcoming manned space missions for the country.

The selection process for the fourth group of reserve astronauts for China’s manned space project began in the second half of 2022 and involved three stages: preliminary selection, reselection, and final selection. In this selection, Macau hit a significant milestone – producing its first payload specialist.

Yesterday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced the selected candidates.

A total of 10 reserve astronauts were selected, two payload specialists – one from Macau and another from Hong Kong.

The other eight astronauts will act as spacecraft pilots.

This is the first time representatives from Macau and Hong Kong have participated in the selection process, which received strong support and enthusiastic participation from their local communities.

The 10 candidates will be part of the fourth batch at the Astronaut Center of China in Beijing, and will undergo comprehensive systems training in the capital. Outstanding candidates may even have the chance to work at China’s Tiangong space station.

In response to the milestone, the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region issued a statement yesterday to express its appreciation for the Central Government’s encouragement and support in the country’s space exploration efforts.

The SAR is aiming to build infrastructure for scientific innovation, and train more qualified professionals in science and research, thereby encouraging Macau’s involvement “to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of aerospace science and technology,” according to its statement.

China is one of three countries with independent human spaceflight capability (alongside the United States and Russia). China has trained 39 astronauts across three generations, with 22 of them participating in 13 flight missions so far.

This latest group of astronauts is expected to play a significant role in China’s continued space exploration endeavors.

China’s ambitions include sending astronauts to the moon by 2030 and establishing a permanent presence on the moon with lunar bases. Chinese space officials and publications have identified human missions to Mars as a long-term goal for around 2050, with no specific timeline announced yet. Nadia Shaw