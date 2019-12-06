Macau Polytechnic opens Portuguese-language center

A new Portuguese training center that aims to train professional Chinese-Portuguese interpreters was opened yesterday at the Macau Polytechnic Institute.

The training center is a collaboration between the Macau tertiary education institution and the European Union.

The Institute believes the center will help Macau consolidate its position as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. It will also help to raise the quality of Macau’s labor force.

The inauguration of the center will improve the Institute’s collaboration with the European Commission Directorate-General Interpretation (DG SCIC). The European entity will carry on helping the Institution train master students in Chinese-Portuguese translation and interpretation programs, specifically in the provision of internship opportunities.

Nine training programs on professional conference interpretation have been held in the previous 15 years.

Florika Fink-Hooijer, Director of the DG SCIC has described the collaboration as a success. AL