Macau SAR can contribute to ‘telling good stories of China’

Wu Zhiliang, president of the Board of Directors of the Macao Foundation, says that the Macau SAR’s cultural development can contribute to the endeavor of sharing China’s positive narratives.

– How do you view Macau’s development since its return to the motherland? Among the achievements made by Macau, what impressed you the most? In your sector, has there been any major progress over the past 25 years?

Wu Zhiliang (WZ) – Over the past 25 years, there has been significant progress in Macau’s development. If we look at it from a historical perspective, the Macao Special Administrative Region is indeed in its best period of development now. Macau’s economy has become more integrated with the world, and her social structure has become increasingly diversified as a result. In terms of economic development, as its status as a world-class tourism and leisure center has become increasingly reinforced, Macau’s economy has become increasingly resilient. The improved economic prospects have also made the Macau SAR government more capable of improving people’s livelihoods, and as a result, improving their quality of life.

Meanwhile, the city’s community spirit and of helping one another out remains the same, not to mention the desire of residents to carry out the spirit of patriotism. It is with patriotism as the guiding focus that the people of Macau have created an economic miracle and have united as one to overcome occasional adversities such as SARS, calamities caused by typhoons Hato and Mangkhut, charges instigated by external forces and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

– The central government has rolled out an array of policy initiatives for Macau. Does any particular policy benefit your sector? If so, how?

WZ – The central government has indeed rolled out many policy initiatives that help further develop the potential of Macau. In terms of culture, for example, it is with the full support of the central government that the “Historic Centre of Macao” was successfully inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005. This is an affirmation by the international community of the role of Macau as an exchange platform for promoting dialogue between different civilizations. And since its inscription, the Macao Foundation and the educational and cultural agencies of the government have consistently collaborated with local schools and associations to organize dissemination and research projects surrounding the historic center, which reinforce the connotations of the historic center and all of Macau. The “Macau Story” has also become more complete.

Over the past 25 years, we have also witnessed a shift in cultural work in Macau, from bilateral exchanges between two countries (Portugal and China) to multilateral exchanges between China and a greater variety of countries and civilizations. For example, Macau is now part of UNESCO’s Creative City Network of gastronomy, while it is also home to the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine and a United Nations University Institute. In 2025, we will also be one of the annual East Asia Cities of Culture representing China.

In addition to Macau’s established international cultural events, such as the International Music Festival, the Art Festival, the Macau Fringe, the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, a new pattern is emerging whereby the world can understand China through the Macau SAR, and explore ways to achieve a harmonious co-existence of humankind through experiencing the Macau SAR. And because one of the objectives of the policy initiatives rolled out by the central government is to further develop Macau into a genuine international city, Macau’s cultural development can further elevate its international status and eventually help establish it as a city with international status.

– This year marks the third anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. In your opinion, how should Macau continue to leverage the Hengqin zone’s advantages to further develop itself and your sector?

WZ – The In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin provides a hinterland for Macau to expand its economic and social development. Over the past three years we have witnessed increasing connections between the two territories, especially through the Macau New Neighbourhood new residential project, where living conditions with an ambience similar to that in Macau are being created. Social services and education provided by grassroot associations in Macau have also been extended to Hengqin, not to mention public services like the Health Centre (a government clinic) and a 24-hour one-stop government service center.

There are now about 6,500 Macau businesses settled in the In-Depth Cooperation Zone, which comprises about 11 percent of all businesses in operation in the Zone. A business incubation base has been set up by the University of Saint Joseph in Macau, in collaboration with Zhuhai enterprises. The University of Macau is about to build new campuses in the zone soon, and other Macau higher education institutions will follow suit.

The cultural sector is also setting foot in the zone, seeing it as an ideal springboard to promote exchanges and dialogue between different cultures and art forms.

– The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has seen many notable developments over the past few years. How has Macau’s integration with other parts of the GBA impacted your career? What kind of collaboration in the GBA you are anticipating?

WZ – One of Macao’s positions in the GBA, as detailed in the Outline Development Plan, relates to culture and tourism — that is, to develop into a world-class tourism and leisure center, as well as a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist. Since one of the basic principles of the GBA development is innovation and reform, we should also bear this in mind when we are building a “Cultural Bay Area”, as described in the Outline Development Plan.

Combining the respective strengths of Guangdong as the pioneer of the nation’s reform and opening-up, and Hong Kong and Macau as free and open economies, the GBA cities are fully capable of shaping common cultural values when joining forces to promote a vibrant development of culture. We should also create conditions to promote exchanges and mutual learning among different cultures and civilizations, with Hong Kong and Macau as the bases. The two cities share development targets in common, while there are also distinctions. Both cities can have a positive impact on improving hospitality levels and the quality of GBA cities in the Chinese mainland.

To reinforce and realize these development goals, it is impossible for Macau to monopolize cultural and arts development in the GBA context. We should instead promote a “Cultural Bay Area” to blossom everywhere, and promote more interaction and mutually complementary exchanges between the cities.

– Macau is a unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures. How do you think this fusion can help the nation enhance communication with the international community and tell good stories of China?

WZ – Different ethnicities, cultures, religions and faiths have co-existed and co-prospered in Macau throughout her history, thereby forming her unique features as a place where China meets the West, where the past meets the present, and where there are not only differences but also commonalities. Chinese wisdom calls for inclusion and tolerance of differences while always seeking commonalities. The historical experience of Macau has enriched the connotations and external influence of the Chinese culture. It has built a bridge in academic and technological exchanges. It is an example of exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. Such cultural symbolism is so easily identified, and the Macau SAR has formed its own system of discourse in telling the stories of China in languages that other civilizations are able to understand. Gang Wen,MDT/China Daily