Macau sends 234 athletes to National Youth Games

Macau has sent a 234-member sports delegation to participate in the first National Youth Games (NYG) to be held in Guangxi from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15. The local sports delegation will participate in 17 competitions, including swimming, track and field, badminton, martial arts, fencing and judo. This event will include 57 competitions, with 10 of the competitions limited to students in middle schools and universities and the other 42 competitions open to the public. These competitions will be held in multiple venues across 14 Guangxi cities, eight counties and 12 higher education institutions.

