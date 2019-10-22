Macau-shot Sea of Mirrors nominated in Spain’s film festival

Los Angeles-based director Thomas Lim has expressed his hopes of making a third feature in Macau as a “love letter” to the city he calls his filmmaking home.

According to a statement, he aims to complete a “Macau Trilogy,” and is working on ideas for the story before beginning principal photography in 2020 or 2021.

Lim’s film, “Sea of Mirrors,” filmed predominantly in Macau, is nominated for the 7th edition of the Asian Film Festival Barcelona.

“Sea of Mirrors” is Lim’s second Macau feature after “Roulette City,” which premiered in Macau in May 2018.

He is currently developing 14 films and TV series in Los Angeles for a Hong Kong film company.

“Being in competition means that the efforts and hard work for ‘Sea of Mirrors’ have paid off. Regardless of the results, this is definitely an encouragement for the team,” said Lim, as cited in a statement.

The film is a psychological thriller about a former Japanese star “Riri Kondo” who travels to Macau with her young daughter “Nana,” to meet a rich investor who claims to be her fan and wants to invest in a movie with her in the lead. LV