Macau slashes interest rates to 5.25%, follows Fed’s lead

Macau and Hong Kong have both followed the U.S. Federal Reserve by reducing their interest rates to 5.25%, a decrease of 50 basis points.

This move, announced recently, aligns with the Fed’s first rate cut in four years, aimed at easing financial pressures on borrowers and stimulating economic growth.

The decision to lower interest rates in Macau is particularly expected, as the city’s currency, the pataca, is pegged to the Hong Kong dollar, which in turn is linked to the U.S. dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s action comes amid signs of a slowing labor market and persistent inflation concerns.

Economists suggest lower rates could encourage long-term investments and job creation.

This trend of rate cuts is not limited to Hong Kong and Macau; other countries including China, Canada and New Zealand have recently implemented similar measures to bolster their economies amid global economic uncertainties.

Yesterday, most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher, following interest rate cuts by central banks in the region after an unusually large policy easing by the Fed. The Fed reduced its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with policymakers anticipating another half percentage point decrease by the end of the year. LV