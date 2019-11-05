Macau Society seminar on protocol

A seminar on Macau Society was recently held at the Macau University of Science and Technology. During the event, speakers discussed manners and China’s foreign affairs protocol.

The seminar was held at the school with the participation of the former Director of the Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office, Fung Sio Weng and Zhang Guobin, former Consul General at the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Strasbourg.

During the lecture, Fung exhibited photos of the rankings of courtesies in Macau and the mainland, explaining the rules of precedence in Macau and the mainland when governments host guests.

Fung also explained how to distinguish between high-ranking guests and others during a meeting.

He also discussed matters regarding the level of Macau and mainland government offices, making a comparison between the classification of the mainland’s government officials from the central government, the local government, and the classification of Macau’s principal officials.

Fung also discussed the rules of precedence in international conferences and international activities.

Other guests, such as Zhang Guobin, talked about China’s diplomacy and foreign etiquette.

Zhang said that China’s large-nation diplomacy with Chinese cultural characteristics is based upon wisdom, and is not a diplomacy of oppression. Zhang cited quotations from Xi Jinping’s speeches in the UN General Assembly and the G20 business summit.

Zhang provided a detailed explanation of diplomatic etiquette, ranging from greetings at diplomatic occasions, the discretion at reception and visits, seating arrangements, and the placement of western tableware. During question time, Zhang responded to queries about the necessary qualities of diplomats. JZ