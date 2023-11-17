Macau staff of Japanese fast fashion brand to get 10% pay rise

Fast fashion brand from Japan, UNIQLO, announced in a statement yesterday that its staff in Macau will see a salary rise up to 10% on average. The increment retroactively took effect from October and involves frontline retail staff. Following the increment, the pay band for new hires will see the highest rise of 16%. Intakes through the UNIQLO Management Candidate scheme will have a starting salary of MOP23,500. From September, employees who previously had to work a full fiscal year to qualify for a discretionary bonus will now be eligible to receive the first bonus after working with the company a minimum of three months.

