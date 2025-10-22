Macau struggles with insufficient charging stations amid gov’t push for electric motorbikes

The government’s financial support program for replacing gasoline-powered motorcycles with new electric models is now open for applications over a five-year period, with industry professionals noting public enthusiasm while also raising concerns about the limited number of charging stations in Macau.

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has launched a new phase of its subsidy program, citing the significant success of previous phases. Data shows that by the end of the program, the proportion of electric motorcycles purchased by citizens surged from approximately 2% before the program’s launch to 40.7%. The 2022–2023 phase received 1,822 applications, resulting in the collection of 1,457 old motorcycles and the registration of 1,210 new electric models.

Notably, observers highlight that the program has effectively phased out high-pollution motorcycles and increased electric motorcycle adoption, providing strong support for Macau’s air quality improvement and “dual carbon” goals – China’s commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

While the current 40.7% adoption rate indicates room for growth in the electric motorcycle market, the overall trend shows promising momentum.

Given that electric motorcycles currently represent a relatively low proportion of Macau’s total motorcycle population and that traditional fuel-powered motorcycles continue to emit high levels of pollutants like hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide, the new five-year phase offers funding and fee exemptions of up to MOP8,800.

This includes an initial subsidy of MOP3,500, with subsequent application periods seeing a gradual reduction in the subsidy amount each year.

Observers noted that the subsidy and fee exemption will lower the cost for citizens looking to replace their motorcycles with electric models, encouraging owners to apply early and accelerate the transition to electric motorcycles.

However, some have pointed out that Macau faces challenges, including an insufficient number of charging stations. Two industry professionals, in separate interviews with different media outlets, emphasized these concerns.

Lei Chong Sam, president of the Macau Association of Environmental Electric Motorcycle Merchants, stated, “The biggest problem with electric motorcycles right now is the limited number of charging stations,” while Ung Ka Fei, general supervisor of the Macau Professionals of Motorcycles Association, noted, “[Macau’s] overall charging infrastructure remains inadequate in both quantity and distribution.”

Macau has installed 630 electric motorcycle charging facilities across 49 public parking lots, along with battery swap stations in eight locations.

However, with over 5,000 electric motorcycles currently registered, challenges remain. Certain areas cannot accommodate charging stations due to flood risks and other constraints, leading to an uneven distribution of charging facilities.

Additionally, the lack of charging equipment in private parking spaces has become a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles.

Meanwhile, recent reports from Exmoo and Jornal do Cidadão highlighted the transitional pressures on the traditional motorcycle repair industry.

Both Lei and Ung noted that Macau is experiencing a significant shortage of personnel skilled in repairing electric motorcycles. Additionally, as of September this year, Macau had registered 179 electric motorcycle models from nearly 50 brands, far surpassing the number of gasoline motorcycle brands developed over many years.

