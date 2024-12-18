Macau students sleep less, exercise below global standards

Secondary school students are experiencing a significant decline in both sleep and physical activity, according to a recent survey from the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau and the University of Saint Joseph (USJ).

The survey included questionnaire responses from 1,185 students across nine local schools and in-depth interviews with 19 students.

The findings show students are averaging only 4.97 hours of exercise per week, well below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation of seven hours.

The survey also highlighted an average sleep duration of just 6.8 hours per night, falling short of the eight to 10 hours recommended by the World Sleep Society.

“There is still room for improvement,” the report states.

In-depth interviews with 19 students revealed that while 70% were willing to discuss their challenges, many preferred to manage intimate issues privately. Students often cope with stress through rituals or by seeking comfort in online spaces, such as watching vlogs.

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai has underscored the urgency of addressing youth mental health in recent discussions at the Legislative Assembly. In response, the Youth Affairs Committee is forming a task force to develop tailored mental health services for young individuals. Nadia Shaw