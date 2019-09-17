Macau suitable for red culture tourism, says local actress

Local Macau actress Jewel Lee, who is also the chairman of the Macao Patriotic Education Base Preparatory Committee, said that Macau has the conditions to strongly promote red culture tourism, according to a report by public broadcaster TDM.

Red culture was created by Chinese communists during the revolutionary war era in mainland China. Red culture tourism is a type of tourism which has been at the center of mainland China’s tourism propaganda. It means taking Chinese people to visit places with elements of Chinese communism.

Born in mainland China and moving to Macau later, Lee noted that the mainland has heavily developed its red culture tourism in recent years and that Macau is also equipped with the conditions for this type of tourism.

While proposing the building of a patriotic education base in town, Lee said that the establishment could take advantage of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of China and the 20th anniversary of Macau handover.

“The base in Macau could become a leading base to be on display in the long term, [together] with the over 300 ‘loving the country’ bases in mainland China. It can bring content from both Macau’s history and Macau’s ‘loving the country’ to mainland China.”

Last month, the committee signed a cooperation agreement with the China Reform Foundation (CRF), in Beijing, concerning the establishment of a patriotic education base in Macau.

Based on the cooperation agreement, Macau primary and middle schools will be led on a tour of Beijing in order to learn about the country’s development.

According to Lee, her organization is still looking for a location in Macau to build their base. The organization will reveal its decision before the 20th anniversary of the Macau handover. JZ