Macau takes strides towards intelligent catering with support initiatives

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) has been spearheading the transformation of the city’s catering industry, implementing a multifaceted approach to promote the adoption of intelligent technologies.

According to Lei Iam Leong, president of the Macau Catering Industry Association, the current ratio of intelligent equipment usage in the local catering industry stands at 6:4, with 60% still relying on manual labor. However, Lei believes that the integration of intelligent technology in the catering industry is an inevitable future trend, as the use of smart machines can help businesses reduce labor costs and redirect their focus towards enhancing the dining experience, such as through innovative dish design or maintaining an inviting ambiance, as cited in a report by Exmoo.

To support this transformation, the bureau has expanded the “2024 Digital Support Service for Small and Medium Enterprises” program, increasing the number of available spots to 600, split across two phases.

The program is open to businesses in the retail, catering, life services, wholesale and manufacturing sectors, providing them with comprehensive support, including digital operations awareness training, operational model diagnosis and access to free digital solutions worth up to 18,000 patacas.

For DSEDT, the goal is to help local catering operators understand the current landscape of smart catering equipment and promote the upgrading and transformation of traditional catering stores through the integration of intelligent technology.

The ongoing “Smart Upgrading Solutions Exhibition for the Catering Industry” showcased the benefits of smart catering equipment, with exhibitors highlighting improvements in work efficiency, service quality and operational safety. Lei noted that the use of smart devices can reduce electricity and fuel consumption by up to 40% while also mitigating safety hazards in the kitchen, allowing businesses to focus more on front-end services and enhancing their overall competitiveness.

The smart catering equipment displayed at the exhibition will be relocated to the Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform Complex between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, where it will be on continuous display from May to July.

This move aims to further promote the adoption of intelligent technologies throughout Macau’s catering industry, ensuring that local businesses have ample opportunities to explore and integrate cutting-edge solutions. Staff Reporter