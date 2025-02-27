Injured toddler returns home after Taichung gas explosion

The two-year-old girl who suffered severe head injuries in the Taichung gas explosion has returned to Macau on a medical plane yesterday, according to Taiwanese media reports. The explosion, which occurred on February 13, claimed the lives of two members of a Macau family visiting Taichung, while five others were injured. The deceased were cremated on February 20. The toddler, who underwent surgery and remained in intensive care, is reportedly still in a coma.

Related