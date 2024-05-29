Macau to host first Int’l Arts Festival for children

The Macau government announced the debut of Macau International Arts Festival for Children during the 3rd plenary meeting of the Advisory Council for Cultural Development yesterday.

The festival, scheduled from July to August this year, aims to foster early exposure and appreciation of arts and culture among families and children in the city. The festival will feature diverse programs presented by artistic groups from around the world and Macau, including stage performances, a film festival, an art exhibition, a book fair, large-scale outdoor installations, art camps, workshops, and a musical presented by The Palace Museum from Beijing for the first time in Macau.

“We hope that the Macau International Children’s Art Festival will be a cultural event for children and young people from all walks of life,” said Deland Leong, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

“In July and August, we will have a performance of our cultural center’s play. In addition, we are also planning to hold a film festival for children and young people. We will also hold an art exhibition and cooperate with a well-known contemporary art museum in France. Some beautiful children’s exhibitions and works of art will be featured, and launched during the summer,” Leong explained.

The meeting also covered Macau’s candidacy for the “Cultural Cities of East Asia 2025” event, an initiative by China, Japan, and South Korea to enhance the international competitiveness of regional culture through cultural exchange and cooperation. Macau is one of six cities being considered for the event.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, led the delegation that participated in the final evaluation for the “Cultural Cities of East Asia 2025” event in May 2024. During the presentation, the delegation highlighted Macau’s urban construction work, long-term cultural system establishment, plans for various activities, and the city’s unique cultural characteristics.

The meeting also discussed the launch of an updated version of “Enjoy Macau,” the city’s activities website. The revamped page features a user-friendly design and seven categories including music, events, cultural performances, exhibitions, sports and leisure, trade fairs, and workshops. The accompanying mobile app offers three display modes and provides users with event notifications based on their preferences.

Ieng Weng Fat, a committee member, commended the new platform, stating, “I think it is very good. I hope this app will have a great impact on tourism and culture in the future.”

Ieng also expressed his support for the initiatives presented during the meeting. “All the committee members are very happy to hear this. The government has adopted this approach to promote a very rich and positive attitude,” he said, commending the Macau International Arts Festival for Children and the city’s candidacy for the “Cultural Cities of East Asia 2025” event. Staff Reporter