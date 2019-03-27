Macau to strengthen cooperation with Guangdong capital

Chief Executive Chui Sai On met with the Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Zhang Shuofu, and the Mayor of Guangzhou, Wen Guohui, while they were all on a visit to Beijing for the China Development Forum 2019 on March 24.

The aim of the meeting with the Guangzhou officials was to seize, on a mutual basis, opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macau Greater Bay Area, and to enhance cooperation and exchange between the two cities.

During the meeting, Chui said that Macau-Guangzhou cooperation had always been a focus for Macau, as the city works to participate in regional collaboration.

Chui also expressed that it was hoped that Macau and Guangzhou would continue strengthening their cooperation against the backdrop of new opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area, especially cooperation in technology and innovation, as well as enhancing cooperation in tourism, trade, cultural and youth affairs matters, thereby building on existing foundations.

Chui stressed that Macau and Guangzhou would enjoy a bright future in terms of cooperation in multiple areas. The Chief Executive emphasized the importance of cooperation between Macau and Guangzhou regarding youth development.

Zhang said Guangzhou would follow the plan outlined by the Central People’s Government, in order to seize the opportunities arising from development of the Greater Bay Area, and would spare no effort in providing support and services for the development of the Macau SAR.

Guangzhou is also planning to create favorable conditions for young Macau people interested in engaging in the development of the Greater Bay Area, offering them fresh opportunities for establishing businesses, gaining employment, studying or pursuing practical training in Guangzhou. JZ

