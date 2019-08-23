Macau wins ‘Best MICE City’ at magazine awards

Macau was presented with the “Best MICE City – Asia” Award at the first edition of the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2019, an awards ceremony organized by Northstar Travel Group and held in Singapore on Tuesday. The accolade was accepted by the President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Irene Lau.

The M&C Asia Stella Awards are accolades specific to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, with the winners voted for by the readers of MICE magazine M&C Asia. There are 25 individual awards across seven categories.

IPIM said that the award “recognizes the hardware and software facilities and services” of the city, as well as the joint work undertaken by various sectors of Macau society.

Since 2016, IPIM has been the government entity responsible for the promotion and development of the local MICE industry.

Last year, IPIM was presented with the “Best Convention & Exhibition Bureau” award at the TTG Travel Awards Ceremony hosted by TTG Asia. Earlier this year, it was announced that Macau had been selected to host the 2020 edition of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry Asia Pacific Conference. DB